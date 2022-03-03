Students oppose transfer of Prakasam’s Ramayapatnam port to Nellore district

The district merger plan has put paid to our hopes of getting decent jobs, they say

Students staging a protest against transfer of Ramayapatnam port to SPSR Nellore district, in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Students under the banner of the Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee staged a demonstration here against the district reorganisation proposal demanding that Kandukur revenue division, under which Ramayapatnam port falls, be retained in Prakasam district.

Students came in a big procession and formed a massive human chain at the Church Centre here.

They were upset with the “step-motherly treatment” meted out to the people of backward district by the government which had now facilitated merger of Kandukur revenue division with SPSR Nellore district.

As a result, the neighbouring district would have two ports-- Krishnapatnam and Ramayapatnam-- and Prakasam district none.

It was high time Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy concede to the demand of Prakasam people for a port to spur growth in the backward district as promised during his long march before 2019 elections, said committee president Rayapatti Jagadeesh.

Addressing the students, Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch. Ranga Rao said the YSR Congress Party Government had put paid to the hopes of the unemployed youth of the district who were expecting decent jobs following the State Government’s announcement to set up a port at Ramayapatnam to facilitate development.

Meanwhile, members of the Markapur District Sadana Samiti continued their protest at Markapur, Giddalur, Yerragondapalem and Kanigiri to press for carving out Markapur-headquartered district comprising five Assembly segments in western parts of the composite Prakasam district.