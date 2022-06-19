Students of women’s college in Madanapalle on a green mission

Students of the Government Degree College for Women receiving saplings at an NSS programme in Madanapalle of Annamayya district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

June 19, 2022

The Government Degree College for Women at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Saturday launched an initiative to enhance greenery in the Madanapalle revenue division.

The National Service Scheme(NSS) wing of the college, with about 500 students, has come forward to champion the mission with a target to make each student plant two saplings in a year and take the responsibility for its growth into a tree.

NSS Coordinator, J. Amruthavalli, a lecturer in English, distributed one hundred plants to the girl students who hail from several places in Madanapalle division, covering a 40-km radius. The saplings included those of flower-bearing, fruit-bearing, and timber varieties.

College Principal R. Krishnaveni said that the credit would go to the NSS coordinator who has an impressive track record of holding plantation drives in the last six years.

“Every student will be provided with two saplings every year. This means that every degree student would plant six saplings before she would leave the campus. The students have readily come forward to look after the saplings, by periodically submitting photographic records of their growth,” the principal said.

NSS coordinator Amruthavalli said that she was captivated by the pleasant climatic conditions of Madanapalle region.

"The region could be even more pleasant with greenery. We are happy that some of the voluntary organisations, and like-minded people from the government and banking sector are coming forward to provide us with saplings regularly. We will procure saplings from the forest department nurseries,” she said.

Ms. Amruthavalli is confident that the rate of planting one thousand saplings in a year would make the concept of the green revolution a reality in Madanapalle in the coming years.