Students of TTD-run colleges to be trained for competitive exams

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
September 18, 2022 09:01 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi on Saturday asked heads of TTD-run educational institutions to help interested students prepare for competitive exams.

At a review meeting, she asked departments to launch coaching programmes, procure books for the students and conduct weekly tests for those keen on taking the competitive exams, besides arranging training through experts for NEET, JEE and EAMCET.

Ms. Bhargavi said similar training would be provided to students of commerce and economics to excel in exams in their respective fields.

She also asked the officials of Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance to prepare an action plan to develop a music museum at the institute.

Seeking the opinion of officials, she said the academic standards could be improved through the SV Vidyadana Trust. She promised to provide adequate teaching staff and basic infrastructure in all junior colleges, on the lines of Sri Padmavati Women’s College and Sri Venkateswara Arts College, which secured the NAAC A+ grade recently.

