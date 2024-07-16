Students of Tribal University oppose change of location for permanent campus

Several students of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh urged the government to continue the construction of the permanent buildings at Dattirajeru-Mentada mandals so that they would have a full-fledged laboratory and other facilities within no time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students are currently pursuing various courses in the temporary campus located at the old Andhra University (AU) buildings in Vizianagaram. With the limited space and infrastructure, they are reportedly facing troubles in continuing studies.

An M.Sc. Biotechnology student M. Chittibabu said that they were worried with news reports suggesting that the University location might change to Relli village of Kothavalasa in S. Kota constituency as it was originally proposed during the previous TDP government’s tenure (2014-19).

A few other students including P. Ashlesha, K. Lavanya, M. Priya, Pralaya Bagh and others said that the relocation proposal would do injustice to the existing students as they were about to shift to the new campus being constructed at Mentada-Dattirajeru mandals.

Meanwhile, the University authorities reportedly told the government that they could construct a satellite campus in Relli village if the government was very particular about the site. They requested the Andhra Pradesh government not to change the location since the Central government had accepted the detailed project report (DPR) and financial assistance for the Dattirajeru-Mentada mandal site, where the construction had already begun six months ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.