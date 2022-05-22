Students of TIME shine in CAT 2021

P. Karthik Sourie and S. Geetanjali, students of TIME, Vijayawada centre, obtained 99.83 percentile and 98.19 percentile in CAT21 and have secured admission in IIM-Ahmedabad.

At a press conference, centre director P.V. Narasimha said 13 other students had secured admissions in IIM Calcutta, Indore, Koxhikode, Lucknow, Shillong, Vizag, Trichy, Ranchi and Udaipur.

He said the centre had been imparting coaching on students gearing up for competitive exams such as CAT, GRE, Bank exams and CLAT and IPM for last 23 years. He said effective teaching methods, mock CATs and practical training group discussions and personal interviews had been helpful in preparing the students to crack the test with confidence.

Mr. Narasimha and his team of faculty members congratulated the students who secured admissions in top class B-schools.