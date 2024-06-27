Students of NTR College of Veterinary Science demand removal of Associate Dean

The students of NTR College of Veterinary Science at Gannavaram are demanding the immediate removal of the Associate Dean, alleging that they have been subjected to the torments and threats by the latter after they complained about the poor amenities on the campus.

The BVSc students launched an indefinite strike on June 24, demanding that Andhra Pradesh Governor and university’s Chancellor S. Abdul Nazeer look into the issue. They suspended the strike on June 26 after the college management told them that a committee would be formed to address their concerns. However, the students said that they would resume the strike if their demands were not conceded.

The college, a constituent of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in Tirupati (SVVU), offers Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (BVSc), a post-graduate and doctoral programme in the same domain.

P.V.S. Kishore took over as the Associate Dean of the college some seven to eight months ago on the basis of seniority, as per the information from the Dean of Veterinary Science at SVVU, K. Veera Bramhaiah.

The students said Mr. Kishore has been associated with the college for more than two decades.

The students said many issues including poor maintenance of hostel facilities and washrooms plague the government college. Of the 11 girls’ washrooms on a floor, only one is functional, they said.

“But, whenever we went to Mr. Kishore’s cabin to complain about such issues, he either dismissed them or made light of them,” said a BVSc third-year student, adding that the Associate Dean would also threaten them saying that he has failed a lot of students in the past and that they should be careful.

Another student said, “We are frequently finding snakes on the campuses. When he went to Mr. Kishore, he said they need not worry even if it bites anyone as there is a hospital nearby.”

She added that Mr. Kishore would take pictures of girls, who went to him to complain, on his mobile and take their phone numbers. “This has made many of us (girls) uncomfortable,” she said.

Some girls allege that they had to face false allegations. “They called our parents and told them that we were seen drinking and loafing around with men at night after the curfew timings,” another female student said, adding that they have been told that they would be marked absent for four days and would not be allowed to write exams.

When asked, Mr. Veera Bramhaih said Mr. Kishore’s “way of expression is different” and that there must have been some miscommunication between him and the students.

“We have formed a committee to look into issues of poor amenities at the college and set aside ₹34 lakh for improving the same. We have asked for two weeks to resolve the issues,” he said, denying that the Associate Dean has threatened students or taken photos of girl students.

However, students said that they had little faith in the committee comprising the college authorities. They urged the Governor to look into the issue.