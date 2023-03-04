Students of Marteru agriculture polytechnic college win overall championship in Andhra Pradesh-level sports competition

March 04, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Students of Marteru agriculture polytechnic college won the overall championship in the State-level sports and games competition held in Naira agriculture college of Srikakulam. Over 400 students of various colleges, affiliated to Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, participated in the four-day event that was concluded on Saturday.

The students of agriculture engineering college and polytechnic college of Kalikiri town and agriculture polytechnic college of Darsi town won overall championship jointly in cultural and literary competitions. Dean (Students Affairs) of the university P. Sambasiva Rao gave prizes to the winners in the valedictory held on the college premises on Saturday evening. The Polytechnic Colleges’ wing Director M. Sree Rekhar, Associate Dean of Naira college D. Srinivas, Physical Education Department’s head of the university R. Ravikanth Reddy and in-charge of the students’ activities S. Govinda Rao were present.