Students of classes 6 to 9 to be promoted automatically in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant development, the government has asked officials of the Education Department to cancel final exams for classes 6 to 9 in view of the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. The students of these classes will be promoted to the next class without writing any exams.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the department officials on Thursday. Responding to information given by them that students of classes 6 to 9 were being promoted to the next class without any exams in other States, Mr. Jagan asked them to follow suit.

The crucial decision on SSC examinations would be taken after March 31, he said.

‘Maintain quality’

Since children are deprived of the mid-day meal in schools due to the lockdown to prevent possible spread of the virus, the department has made arrangements to supply dry ration on their doorstep. The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure consistency in the quality of the programme across the State.

Education Minister A. Suresh and other department officials were present.

Subsequently, the Commissioner of School Education issued a circular asking the Regional Joint Director and the District Education Officers stating that in view of the 21-day-long lockdown, it was not feasible to conduct annual examinations (Summative Assessment-II) for students of Classes 6 to 9 and therefore, the exams stand cancelled and all students of these classes are declared ‘pass.’