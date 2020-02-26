Students observe a fast demanding fee reimbursement

NELLORE

26 February 2020 01:02 IST

As many as 151 students under the aegis of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) observed a fast here on Tuesday demanding the resignation of ruling YSR Congress Party MLAs as, they said, the party failed to fulfil its poll promise to reimburse in full the fees paid by students.

Leading the protest near the Madras Bus Stand Centre, ABVP State secretary Challa Kaushik said students would have to face hardships as the government had not reimbursed the fees as promised by Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra.

He said the students are staring at a bleak future as they would be unable to pursue higher studies or go for jobs unless they get certificates. “The college authorities have refused to hand over certificates to those who have not cleared dues,” ABVP national executive member Manoj Kumar said.

Nellore city convenor Rajasekhar said warned that they would intensify the protests if the YSRCP government remained indifferent to their demands.