Students need to be trained in balanced use of technology, says A.P. School Education Commissioner

Suresh Kumar releases posters of organisations like WHO and ICMR

September 21, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar on Thursday said in this age of technology, digital devices played a key role.

Speaking after releasing the posters and modules developed by the organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), with which the School Education Department is collaborating for implementation of various initiatives, Mr. Suresh Kumar said however, technology was a double-edged sword and students should be trained in proper and balanced use of smart phones, tabs and social media platforms to benefit from the technological advancements.

Referring to the increasing number of cyber crimes, he cautioned against excessive use of social media and also warned students against getting influenced by fake news.

Director of School Education P. Parvathy, India representative of WHO Tran Minh Nhu Nguyen, WHO National Programme Officer Sophia Lonappan, Chief Executive of VHAI Bhavana B. Mukhopadhyay, National Programme Officer, VHAI, Nancy Preet Kaur, the association’s Andhra Pradesh unit president J.V. Mohan Rao, general secretary Shaik Ismail, State coordinator R. Manmohan and others were present.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / education / technology (general) / students

