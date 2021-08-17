Student’s murder case: Lokesh, TDP cadres taken into preventive custody

GUNTUR

17 August 2021 01:46 IST

Activists of the ruling and main Opposition party shout slogan against each other

Tension prevailed in Guntur town as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders including its national general secretary Nara Lokesh were taken into preventive custody under the Section 151 of the CrPC on Monday, after the supporters of the YSRCP and the TDP clashed during protests over the murder of a 21-year-old engineering student Nallapu Ramya.

Mr. Lokesh drove from Vijayawada to console the family members of Ramya at her house at Paramaiah Kunta in Guntur district. The TDP supporters shouted slogans and tried to block the gate leading to the house. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. In the melee, TDP leader Nakka Ananda Babu fell down.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the YSRCP supporters reached the house of the student and shouted slogans against the TDP.

Later, the TDP leaders were taken into different police stations. Mr. Lokesh was taken to Prathipadu police station while Sravan Kumar, Rajendra Prasad and Mr. Ananda Babu were taken to Nallapadu police station. They were released at around 5 p.m.

Family gets ex gratia

Earlier in the day, Home Minister M. Sucharitha, accompanied by Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuna, MLC Lella Appireddy and District Collector Vivek Yadav, visited the Government General Hospital (GGH) and consoled the family members of the student. Ms. Sucharitha handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh as ex gratia to the family members of the victim. However, they demanded that one member of the family be provided with a government job. The Home Minister assured that their demand would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Later, the body of student was shifted to her house.

Naidu condemns police action

Meanwhile, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the police action, termed it as a ‘black day in democracy’. “The preventive custody of the TDP leaders tells it all about the mindset of teh YSRCP government,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that the law and order in the State had gone for a toss since the YSRCP government assumed the office. “It is shameful that the Chief Minister’s sister Suneetha Reddy, daughter of slain former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, is fearing threat to her life and seeking security in the State. How can the common man feel safe in this State?” he asked.

Mr. Lokesh said that more than 500 atrocities and murders took place in the State under the YSRCP rule. “The State now reports one rape every week and a murder in every 15 days. The YSRCP leaders and activists are resorting to harassing women,” he alleged.

Countering Mr. Lokesh, Mr. Lella Appireddy alleged that the TDP leaders were hell-bent on creating law and order situation. “The police acted in time and arrested the accused. The TDP leaders are trying to provoke the family members,” he said.