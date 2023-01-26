Students make a beeline for Kanaka Durga temple to worship Goddess on Vasantha Panchami

January 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

Vasantha Panchami was observed with religious fervour across the city on Thursday. Children accompanied by their parents flocked to the temples, mainly the Kanaka Durga temple and the Trisakthi Peetham, to propitiate Goddess Saraswati.

The Goddess of learning is worshipped on the festival observed on the fifth day of the Magha masam of the Telugu calendar. People believe that the Goddess bestows wisdom, knowledge, and good fortune on her worshippers.

Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, and the processional deity were adorned as Saraswati as part of the celebrations.

The temple authorities gave away a pen, a photo of Kanaka Durga and prasadam to every student who visited the temple.

Students and their parents began pouring in at the temple from the early hours to obtain the sacred threads kept in front of the deity. About 30,000 students were given blessings and pens at the Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam on the temple premises.

A mass ‘Aksharabhyasam’ (ritual for initiation of education) was organised at the Sri Trisakthi Peetam, the Maha Kali temple near Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS) and at the Kanaka Durga temple. Children were made to write alphabets as the day is considered auspicious to begin studies.