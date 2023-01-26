ADVERTISEMENT

Students make a beeline for Kanaka Durga temple to worship Goddess on Vasantha Panchami

January 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Many children take part in ‘Aksharabhyasam’ at various temples in city

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Parents performing ‘Aksharabhyasam’, initiation into the world of letters, at a temple in Vijayawada on Vasantha Panchami on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

:

Vasantha Panchami was observed with religious fervour across the city on Thursday. Children accompanied by their parents flocked to the temples, mainly the Kanaka Durga temple and the Trisakthi Peetham, to propitiate Goddess Saraswati.  

The Goddess of learning is worshipped on the festival observed on the fifth day of the Magha masam of the Telugu calendar. People believe that the Goddess bestows wisdom, knowledge, and good fortune on her worshippers.

Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, and the processional deity were adorned as Saraswati as part of the celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The temple authorities gave away a pen, a photo of Kanaka Durga and prasadam to every student who visited the temple.

Students and their parents began pouring in at the temple from the early hours to obtain the sacred threads kept in front of the deity. About 30,000 students were given blessings and pens at the Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam on the temple premises.

A mass ‘Aksharabhyasam’ (ritual for initiation of education) was organised at the Sri Trisakthi Peetam, the Maha Kali temple near Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS) and at the Kanaka Durga temple. Children were made to write alphabets as the day is considered auspicious to begin studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US