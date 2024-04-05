ADVERTISEMENT

Students made to stand in hot sun: NTR district Collector Dilli Rao orders inquiry

April 05, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Parents alleged that the management did not take any action against the teacher.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao. | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

NTR District Collector, S. Dilli Rao, has ordered an inquiry into the alleged inhuman act of a private school teacher.

It was alleged that the teacher made the students to stand in the hot sun for not paying the school fees. When the students complained the matter to their parents, they questioned the teacher, who allegedly used abusive language against them.

However, the management did not take any action against the teacher, the parents alleged.

Following the news published in The Hindu on April 5, the district Collector has ordered an inquiry into the punishment meted out to the students.

“The Education Department officials were instructed to inquire into the incident and submit a report,” Mr. Dilli Rao told The Hindu.

