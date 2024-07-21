GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students left hungry as teacher takes sick leave leaving school shut for nine days

Villagers demand prompt intervention from authorities, appointment of substitute teacher

Published - July 21, 2024 06:39 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The students of the Mandal Parishad Elementary School in Aramadaka village, Valmikipuram mandal, Annamayya district, for the last nine days, were forced to return home hungry because their school remained closed.

As per sources, the single teacher of the school has been on sick leave and since there were no substitute teachers, the school remained shut.

Every day, the students arrived at the school daily only to find its doors locked and returned home empty stomach.

Distressed by the prolonged closure of the school, and the lack of action from the concerned authorities at the village and mandal levels, the villagers demanded prompt intervention from the authorities. They also sought the provision of meals for the affected students. They also demanded the higher authorities take swift action and appoint teachers for the school.

Meanwhile, the MPP school in Ayyavaripalle within the same mandal was closed due to low student enrollment, leading to the temporary transfer of its teacher to the Aramadaka school. Allegations have surfaced that the appointed teacher was also irregular to the school.

Srinivasulu, the District Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has demanded a regular teacher be appointed for the school. He also demanded strict implementation of the midday meal scheme at these schools.

