Students learn the art of giving in Ongole

Kyathi, a Class VII student, came to school with a set of clothes that no longer fit her. Her friend Hanish brought along a blanket that he no longer requires.

Both of them left behind the clothes and the blanket at their school’s Wall of Kindness — an initiative taken by the school management to develop a sense of giving among its students.

The Montessori Public School officials said that whatever items would be donated to the Wall of Kindness would be distributed to underprivileged students. “Students have been asked to bring anything that is no longer of use to them, as such items can prove to be useful for another person,” said school correspondent Prakash Babu. “Anyone can walk up to the wall inside the school and take whatever they need, such as water bottles, school bags, utensils, clothes,” he said.

Some students are bringing along home-cooked food for lunch every day in turns which the school is donating to underprivileged students studying elsewhere.

“We have also set up a ‘Wall of Honesty’ in the school wherein students can take stationery they need and leave behind the money for the items. Pens, pencils, notebooks and other stationery will be placed here. There will be no one to monitor the students here and they will pay for the items themselves without being asked,” school officials said.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy visited the school and lauded the management for the novel initiatives, and also congratulated the students.