Students learn about weapons at Police Open House programme in Vijayawada

CP explains about drones, SDRF, OCTOPUS, Falcon and Vajra vehicles; rich tributes paid to police martyrs

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 29, 2022 00:32 IST

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata showing a weapon during the Open House programme in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inaugurated a two-day Open House programme at Armed Reserve (AR) Grounds on Friday, as part of the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week celebrations.

Students of schools and colleges visited the stalls set up there. Officers of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), OCTOPUS, Crime Spot, Vajra, Falcon, Drones gave demonstrations on the occasion.

Mr. Kanthi Rana explained the students about the police personnel who had sacrificed their lives for the nation. The officers paid homage to the police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni and other officers took the students to the stalls and explained about different types of weapons, equipment used in crime detection, fingerprinting, cybercrime, traffic and other wings.

Sniffer dogs remained the major attraction in the programme. Police elucidated the children on the duties of the canines in the department.

Counselling centre opened

At a separate programme, the Police Commissioner inaugurated a Drug Counselling and Support Centre at the Task Force Office. Drug addicts would be counselled at the centre, said Special Branch Additional DCP Ch. Lakshmipathi.

