Students’ JAC opposes Pawan’s visit to district

Members of the Rayalaseema Yuvajana Vidyardhi Sanghala Joint Action Committee has asked Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to apologise to the people for accusing them of being silent on the rape and murder of a minor girl, before undertaking a two-day tour of the district from February 12.

The JSP president was alleged to have said that the people of the district, particularly the students, had time to stage protests against him, but not for seeking justice to the victim.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has hurt our sentiments,” JAC convener B. Sriramulu said on Sunday, and added that the students did stage protests seeking justice to the girl immediately after the incident was reported in a private school in 2017, and were continuing to do so whenever required along with the victim’s parents.

The JAC members also met the police and asked them to withdraw the permission granted to the JSP president’s tour in the district.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to lead a protest rally demanding swift justice to a girl during his tour.

Mr. Sreeramulu said that the members of the JAC would not allow Mr. Pawan to tour unless he apologised to the people.

“If Mr. Pawan Kalyan is concerned about delivering justice to the girl, he should taken it up with the DGP. He never bothered to take up the cause during his meeting with several leaders in Delhi,” the JAC leader alleged.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is trying to use the sensitive issue to gain foothold in Kurnool district for political gain,” alleged another student.