Students’ JAC opposes Naidu’s visit

Members of the Rayalaseema Students’ Joint Action Committee staged a demonstration with black flags and raised slogans such as “Go back Naidu” at the TDP district office here on Saturday.

The TDP national president and former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled to arrive in the city on a three-day tour of the district from December 2 to review the party’s dismal show in the recent elections.

The JAC members alleged that the TDP government did not work for the benefit of the region. In a heated argument that ensued with TDP district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu, the JAC members alleged that the TDP did not respect the Sribagh Pact.

“Mr. Naidu can enter the district only after he favours the shifting of the Capital city and the High Court to the Rayalaseema region,” they said.

The TDP government was unfair towards Rayalaseema as it centralised the development of the State, they alleged.

The region had lost out on development because the TDP government had decided to set up major institutions in the Coastal Andhra region, they alleged.

Lawyers plan bike rally

Meanwhile, the lawyers, whose relay hunger strike entered the 80th day, were also planning to take out a bike rally on the first day of Mr. Naidu’s visit.

The rally would start in the city and proceed to the convention centre where Mr. Naidu was expected to meet with party activists.