Students in Vijayawada told to aim high and work hard to achieve goals

October 14, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner, Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar on Friday called upon students to set high goals in life and invest in hardwork to achieve them.

Speaking after inaugurating a new building on the campus of Maris Stella College, sanctioned under the Centrally-sponsored Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) initiative, he told the students to be on a continuous pursuit of enhancing their knowledge to gain an edge over others in today’s competitive world.

Mr. Bhaskar said the New Education Policy (NEP) was designed to ensure equal educational opportunities to children belonging to all sections of society. The well-thought of components of the policy were formulated keeping in view the educational needs of students belonging to the marginalised communities, he said.

The thrust was on vocational skills through internships that would facilitate hands-on learning for students, he said.

Principal of Maris Stella College Sr. Jasintha Quadras said good infrastructure facilities was one of the focus areas of the institution, as it created a conducive climate for students to focus on their academic pursuits.

Correspondent, Andhra Loyola College, Fr. Sagaya Raj, Deputy Project Director, RUSA and alumni of Maris Stella College Tulasi, college’s Academic Officer Sr. Leena Quadras, Correspondent Sr. Sleeva and others were present.

Meri Maati Mera Desh

Later, the NSS cadets of the college walked in a rally on the campus as part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh” initiative launched by the Modi government at the Centre under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Coordinators of NSS units 1 and 2 Swaroopa Rani and Supriya emphasised the need for students to inculcate a spirit of patriotism. Principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras and staff members were present.

