Students in Andhra Pradesh to be provided with Byju’s learning tabs, says Jagan

Chief Minister suggests setting up digital boards and TV screens in schools

All school-going children in government schools will be provided tabs with Byju’s e-learning content loaded in September, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said. The e-learning methodology is expected to further boost academic skill of the students and make learning an activity based exercise.

During a review meeting held on Nadu-Nedu in schools and digital learning, Mr. Jagan said that the tabs should have appropriate specifications and features, and instructed the officials to ensure quality and durability while tenders were called for their procurement.

“The tabs will be useful to them for the next two years, as the students get access to quality study material. The maintenance of these tabs is also important and I want to ensure that there are proper AMC in case of any problem. The officials should consider the best companies for the procurement of tabs and ensure they are delivered to students in stipulated time,” said Mr. Jagan.

Digital boards

While asking the officers to focus on setting up digital boards and TVs in classrooms, Mr. Jagan directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they had taken the suggestions from experts and were planning to set up interactive screens in some classrooms and TV screens in other classrooms.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to work on how to put digital screens and boards to optimum use. He asked them to study the existing methods of usage of digital screens and boards, and added that they would help the students to understand subjects such as e mathematics and science better, which would, in turn, increase the efficiency of the teachers.

The Chief Minister also suggested that the content should be displayed on the screen, and instructed the officials to focus on security of digital screens and panels and prepare an action plan in this regard by July 15.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan SPD Vetri Selvi and other officials were present.