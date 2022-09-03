Students highlight need for water conservation

They enacted a drama and rendered songs drawing public attention

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 03, 2022 23:35 IST

Students of St. John's School taking part in an awareness rally in Vijayawada on Saturday. 

Scores of students of St. John's School in the city took to the streets on Saturday to create awareness about water conservation.

About 600 students who took part in the rally from the school located in Gunadala to Government ITI College raised slogans highlighting the need for conservation of water.

Students in traditional attire enacted a drama attracting the onlookers. They rendered songs and presented a flash mob dance.

They held placards portraying the effects of water scarcity and the need for conserving water on the planet.

