Students have darshan of Chaduvula Ganesha in Vijayawada, offer special pujas

October 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Hundreds of students are having darshan of the Chaduvula Ganesha, also known as the ‘Golden Temple Vinayaka’, at the pandal near Rajiv Nagar in Vijayawada. The pandal has been modelled after a temple in golden hues.

Nimajjanam of the idol will be performed on the 21st day. Many spiritual programmes have been planned during the utsavams, said members of LVR Friends Circle, who are organising the utsavams.

About 100 idols are left in Vijayawada, for which nimajjanam would be performed on October 8. Many people with their children were seen offering pujas to the Golden Temple Vinayaka by placing books, pencils and pens in the pandal. The pandal has been decked up and illuminated for the utsavams.

“We were organising bhajans, storytelling and other spiritual programmes. Laksha Kumkumarchana and Pancha Haratulu were offered to Lord Ganesha, during which thousands of devotees were present,” said Labba Vaikuntam, one of the organiser.

“Golden Temple Ganesh is famous in the locality... Sri Vigneswara Utsava Committee is organising the 21-day utsavams... The committee performs pujas and offers ‘teertha prasadams’ regularly,” said Durga, a devotee.

“Anna Prasadam (feeding the poor) will be organised on October 6 and the nimajjana utsavam (procession) will be taken out on October 8. Kolatams, Dappu Nrutyams, Koya tribal dance and other cultural programmes will be organised during the nimajjana utsavam,” Mr. Vaikuntam said.

Meanwhile, police have arranged for security at the pandals and were coordinating with the committee for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh utsavams.

