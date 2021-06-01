Students going abroad will get the jab on priority: CM

Dip in COVID cases should not lead to complacency, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to vaccinate students going abroad for studies and those leaving the country on work visas to give them protection from COVID.

The government should give them certificates of vaccination, he ordered, and wanted priority to be given to keeping adequate stocks of oxygen, and injections and tablets required to treat people afflicted with black fungus.

In a review meeting on the containment of COVID at his camp office on Monday, Mr. Jagan said the decrease in the number of COVID positive cases and positivity rate and the improvement in recovery rate should not be a cause for complacency, as the turn likely to be taken by the pandemic was still unpredictable.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the number of COVID cases in urban areas was 2,632 per million population and 1,859 cases per million in villages. The positivity rate on May 16 was 25.56% and it came down to 15.91% on May 30.

Black fungus

As far as the black fungus infections were concerned, the officials said there were 1,179 cases of the disease, 1,068 patients were under treatment, 97 patients recovered and 14 had died.

Investigations revealed that black fungus was seen in some patients who did not have COVID, and diabetes was a predominant cause of this dreaded fungal infection. Further, the officials said the usage of oxygen decreased to 490 metric tonnes(MT) and 654 MT had been procured as on May 29.