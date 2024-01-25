GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students given tips on ways to explore success

January 25, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students should be given a platform to explore, learn and chart their future course of action, said the Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, P. Sharani, during the second edition of “Safalta ka Rasta: Road to Success” event on Thursday.

“Safalta ka Rasta: Road to Success” is an initiative launched to foster academic excellence and overall development of students. “The initiative was launched in 2022 on the lines of Prime Minister Naredra Modi’s “Pariksha pe Charcha. The session was mainly designed to cater to the academic needs of the class 10 students from schools that followed State and the Central syllabus,” she said.

Ms. Sharani added that the session was designed to enhance critical thinking among students and provide them with valuable insights for a path of success. She said subject experts were available to address students’ queries and clarify their doubts in addition to a dedicated career guidance session that will inform students about the opportunities and possibilities that awaited them.

Meanwhile, administrative staff and faculty members of the Narayana schools were present during the event.

