Students get to know overseas educational opportunities at fair held in Vijayawada

Staff Reporter July 22, 2022 18:14 IST

Representatives of universities from U.K., U.S. and other countries take part

VIJAYAWADA Students clarified their doubts on overseas educational opportunities at the Global Education Fair – 2022, organised by AECC Global here on Friday. Parents and students of various colleges across the State attended the fair. Representatives of different universities of the U.K., U.S.A., New Zealand, Germany, Australia, Canada, Ireland and Dubai participated in the show. AECC Global India marketing head Karan, Shiv, Australia destination coordinator Nidhi and others explained the opportunities in various educational institutions. Mr. Karan spoke about the admissions process, courses being offered and scholarship in various universities across the globe. Company Vijayawada head Raj Nunna and others participated.



