Students get an insight into architectural heritage of Lepakshi temple

Published - July 30, 2024 08:15 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (Sri Sathya Sai District)

The tourism and ASI officials organise heritage walk to Veerabhadra Swamy temple complex, marking the 46th UNESCO Heritage Sites meet

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The tourism, ASI officials and students during a heritage walk to the Lepakshi temple complex in Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The school and college students who visited the Lepakshi temple of Sri Sathya Sai district on July 30 (Tuesday) as part of a heritage walk programme had a unique learning experience of the historical and cultural significance of this site.

This programme was organised by the Central Tourism wing of the Hyderabad office in association with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), marking the 46th UNESCO Heritage Sites meeting in New Delhi.

The walk began at Oriental High School and covered the Hindupur main road, the historical Nandi sculpture before culminating at the Lepakshi Veerabhadra Swamy temple complex.

The heritage walk served as a platform for students to learn about the architectural heritage of the region. The students of degree colleges and schools participated in the event.

“Heritage walks are instrumental in promoting experiential learning, enabling a deeper comprehension of history and culture,” said historian MyNaa Swamy, who served as an interpreter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Lepakshi Temple in January 2024.

Mr. Swamy explained to students about the architecture, art, sculpture, and magnificent mural paintings of the Lepkshi temple. He also shed light on the historical context and cultural significance of Lepakshi through the inscriptions and rock edicts.

Senior officials of the Central and State tourism departments and the ASI also interacted with the students at the temple complex. The officials said the event would help students appreciate the intricate craftsmanship and profound symbolism embedded in the temple’s design.

