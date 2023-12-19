Students get a peek into career options at The Hindu event at DPS, Vijayawada

December 19, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Studying law can lead a young professional to many exciting career paths, said Malavika Ganta from VIT School of Law (VSL).

Delivering a talk on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences’, organised by The Hindu FIC and VIT-Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with Delhi Public School, Vijayawada on December 19 (Tuesday), Ms. Malavika said though a course in law would take a while to get through the necessary studies, careers in the legal profession were very rewarding. Students of Classes XI and XII attended the session.

“For any society to flourish, we need a set of rules and regulations, which eventually become law,” she said, adding that unlike in the past when engineering and medicine were preferred career options, the increasing scope of other career fields like law had been attracting many takers as well.

Deepjoy Katuwal from Social Sciences and Humanities (VSL) said students pursuing courses in BA and MA could consider a career in civil services by cracking the examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). “Each State also conducts its own Public Service Commission exam where residents of the State and others also can apply,” he said.

Arul Senthil Kumar from VIT School of Business (VSB) spoke on the management training programmes and said they would equipped an individual with skills to influence decision-making, create efficient processes and empower one’s team and organisation to be at their best. “Business schools teach you interpersonal, leadership and other skills. If you have a family business and you want to take over, you will need management skills,” he said.

In an interactive session that followed, students asked questions related to their desired career paths.

K. Mahipal Reddy from School of Advanced Studies spoke about careers in sciences and specifically about data sciences, which offered many opportunities.

Director of DPS, K. Praveen Kumar, principal Bhuvaneswaran and vice-principal Sanjay Bhatia were present.