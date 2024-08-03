Students get a lowdown on career options at The Hindu FIC seminar

Financial managers play a pivotal role in running a business successfully, as they oversee the financial health of an organisation and help ensure financial sustainability, said Mohd. Abdul Muqueet Maaz, Assistant Professor (Business Administration), VIT-AP School of Business (VSB).

Addressing a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati at Westberry School at Tenali on August 3 (Saturday), he said a financial manager is responsible for establishing, monitoring and controlling an organisation’s financial resources to achieve business goals. “Expenses, cash flow, profitability and credit are the key areas he deals with,” he added.

He said the finance path was a recipe for a successful career. “The operations are taken care of by BBA and MBA graduates,” he said adding that if engineers designed machines, the responsibility of making sure that there was adequate production was that of the persons who were business management graduates. “They are called production and operation managers,” he added.

The event was aimed at helping students understand what real-world jobs look like and decide on the career path they wanted to choose.

Deepjoy Katuwal from the VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH) said a majority of the students were aware of only a limited number of career paths and that most were ignorant of the multitudes of options available.

Citing the example of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) held every year for admissions in medical colleges, he said nearly 23 lakh students attempt the entrance test for the 1 lakh seats available. “I want students to look around as there is no single definition of success. There are hundreds of career options waiting to be explored. You can become a sportsperson or a sociologist and work for an NGOs, or a historian, an archaeologist,” he said.

Avin Tiwari from VIT-AP School of Law explained to the students why law is important and the options available after graduating in the related course. He also explained various law programmes offered by the VIT-AP University.

Nandukumar from VIT-AP School of Advance Sciences threw light on the career options available in data science, Artificial Intelligence and said they were very useful in daily life.

Assistant Director, Admissions, VIT-AP University Manoj Kumar Mishra addressed the students.

Westberry School Principal T. V. Subramanyam spoke about the importance of knowing diverse career options for students and said events like these would provide the much-needed guidance to students at the right time.

