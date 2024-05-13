GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students from Vijayawada Region secure second-highest pass percentage in CBSE exams

Published - May 13, 2024 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Class 10, who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2024 examinations from the Vijayawada Region, comprising Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, have secured a 99.60% pass percentage, while students of Class 12 obtained 99.04% pass percentage.

In a statement released on May 13 (Monday), CBSE’s Vijayawada Regional Officer Shekhar Chandra said that among the 17 regional offices of the board, the Vijayawada regional office was started in 2023 and now stands at second position. Students of the Trivandrum Region secured the highest pass percentage of 99.75%

The CBSE declared the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE - Class XII) and Secondary School Examination (SSE - Class X) results on Monday across all the 17 regions of the board.

Mr. Chandra said that in class 10 exams, 7,69,74 students passed out of the total 7,72,85 students who appeared. The exams were held from February 15 to March 13 this year and students from 25,724 schools wrote the exam across 7,603 exam centres.

In the Class 12 exams, held from February 15 to April 2, 18,901 passed out of the total 19,084 students who appeared. Students drawn from 18,417 schools wrote the exams in 7,126 exam centres, Mr. Chandra informed.

