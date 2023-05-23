Students from Andhra Pradesh fare well in UPSC Civils exam

May 23, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Many students from Andhra Pradesh secured top ranks in the Civil Services Examination, 2022, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23 (Tuesday).

The number of posts going up this year to 933 from 685 last year gave greater scope for the candidates to clear the exam and secure good ranks. Of the 933 posts, 345 of them were allocated to candidates in the general category, 99 to those belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections, 263 to Other Backward Classes, 154 to Scheduled Castes and 72 to Scheduled Tribes.

According to information, Pavan Dutta from Tirupati secured the 22 nd rank in his first attempt. Other all-India rankers include Tharun Patnaik from Rajamahendravaram who secured all-India 33 rd rank, Umamaheswara Rao from Kadiri in Anantapur district obtained 270 th rank, while Palavayi Vishnuwardhan Reddy from Vijayawada secured 292 nd rank.

Lakshmi Sujitha from Marturu in Prakasam district obtained 311 th rank, Naupada Ashritha from Visakhapatnam secured 315 th rank, Bollipalli Vinutna got 462 nd rank, P. Bhargav from Vizianagaram got 772 nd rank, Bhargav Ram Khyathi secured 837 th rank and Nagula Krupakar from Kadapa obtained 866 th rank.

This year, 180 candidates have been selected for IAS posts, 38 for IFS and 200 for IPS. Besides, 473 candidates have made it to the Central Services Group-A category and 131 candidates to Group-B services.

“The number of Telugu-speaking candidates selected for the posts may have touched around 60%,” says T. Sarat Chandra, managing director of Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, Vijayawada, adding that most of them might be in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai at the moment.