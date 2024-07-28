Students from 26 batches attend Vignan University’s alumni meet

Former students of Vignan University, belonging to 26 batches, spanning from the academic year 1997 to 2023, along with their family members, gathered at the university campus on Sunday. They greeted their former teachers who had taught them and updated each other on their current lives and well-being. A raucous session of selfies and group photographs followed soon after.

Chairman of the Vignan Educational Institutions Lavu Rathaiah expressed gratitude to all the alumni who came from different parts of the world for the reunion. He said it was heart-warming to see the former students of the institution in prominent positions in their careers and encouraged them to climb higher in the ladder of success.

Mr. Rathaiah urged students who completed their B.Tech. to pursue higher studies and enrol for Masters and Ph.D., and to always respect their parents and teachers. He informed them that in a short period, Vignan University had achieved accreditations like NAAC A+ grade, 75th rank in NIRF, and diamond rating in NBA and QS I-Gauge rankings.

Vignan University vice-chancellor P. Nagabhushan, registrar M.S. Raghunathan, vice-chairperson of Vignan Educational Institutions B. Rudramadevi, deans, heads of all departments, and teaching staff also attended the event.

