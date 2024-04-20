Students from 125 cities in the country writing VIT entrance exam

April 20, 2024 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - Vijayawada

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2024 commenced on April 19 at the VIT-AP campus in Amaravati. The computer-based entrance exam, conducted annually, is meant to admit students into B. Tech programmes offered at VIT’s campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP S.V. Kota Reddy said the exam would continue at various exam centres till April 30, 2024. Candidates from 125 cities across the country and six cities abroad were taking the online entrance exam. “The results will tentatively be available on May 3, 2024 on www.vit.ac.in.,” he said

Registrar Jagadish Chandra said the exam was being conducted in three sessions daily, from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a..m., 12.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.. “Transport facility has been arranged for students attending VITEEE-24 from Vijayawada and Guntur,” he informed.

The Deputy Director of Admissions John Pradeep explained that eligible applicants within the 1.5 lakh rank range would qualify for the online counselling process.

The counselling process will start from May 3 and conclude on June 10, 2024 in four phases.

The seat allocation for students securing ranks 1-20,000 in the first phase will be announced on May 7 and 8, in the second phase, students securing ranks from 20,001-45,000 would be informed about their seat allocation on May 18 and 19, those securing ranks from 45,001-70,000 would be allotted seats in the third phase on May 29 and 30 and students securing ranks from 70,001-1,00,000 will be allotted seats in the fourth and final phase on June 9 and 10.

Applicants securing ranks above 100,000 will be eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal and their counselling would be scheduled after June 10, 2024, he said, adding that a detailed information is available on the website www.vitap.ac