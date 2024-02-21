Students explore study options in Malaysia at educational fair

February 21, 2024 05:51 am | Updated 05:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The good bilateral relationship between Malaysia and India can be improved further through collaborations between educational institutions in both the countries for student exchange programmes, said Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Study in Malaysia’ education fair in Vijayawada on Tuesday., Organised by the Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), the fair aims at offering Indian students a gateway to higher education opportunities abroad.

Visitors had a chance to connect with the institutions, explore various academic programmes, and learn about scholarships and career prospects available in Malaysia. International students who were interested in studying in Malaysia grabbed the opportunity to get on-the-spot offer letters from Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU), Sunway University, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), UCSI University, Manipal University College Malaysia, University of Cyberjaya (UOC) and Peninsula College.

As per the data from EMGS, more than 7,417 applications have been received in 2020–2023. Among the top study fields are Business and Administration, Health, Computing, Engineering, and Engineering Trades.

With its multicultural society and affordable tuition fees, Malaysia provides an ideal setting for Indian students to pursue their academic aspirations while experiencing a rich cultural tapestry, said members of the EMGS.

