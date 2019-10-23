Students explain concept of ‘good touch, bad touch’

Minister for Women and Child Welfare T. Vanitha launched the YSR Kishori Vikasam (Phase III) programme at VUDA Children’s Arena on Tuesday.

Awareness on ‘good touch, bad touch’, child marriages and issues faced by teenagers will be created during the programme. Posters for the programme were released by Ms. Vanitha along with Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao.

Ms. Vanitha appealed to parents to spend quality time with their children. “It is the responsibility of the mother to teach ‘good touch, bad touch’ to her children. If any girl experiences a bad touch, she should know to immediately inform her parents or even her teachers,” Ms. Vanitha said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that parents should not get their children married before they reach 18 years of age.

He also urged parents to avoid exposing children to mobile phones from a young age.

Anakapalle MP B.S. Sathayavathi and Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy stressed the importance of staying knowledgeable about child laws.