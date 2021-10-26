Students enlightened on police duties at open houses

VIJAYAWADA

26 October 2021 13:14 IST

: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Law and Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar inaugurated the police open house at the Armed Reserve Grounds here on Tuesday.

The Vijayawada City Police displayed different types of weapons, water canons, Vajra, Sodhana and other vehicles and the equipment used during routine and emergency duties.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Additional DCPs, ADCPs and other officers participated.

In Machilipatnam, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal inaugurated the police open house to mark the Police Martyrs Commemoration observance at the police parade grounds.

Students of various schools and colleges attended the programme. Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and other officers explained the police duties to the public.

At Eluru, SP Rahul Dev Sharma launched the open house at the parade grounds. The sniffer and tracker dogs welcomed the guests.

The police officers displayed the arms, vehicles and conducted mock drills at some places. Open houses were conducted in many police stations in Krishna, West Godavari and other districts.