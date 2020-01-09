Students enlightened on Disha Bill, Nirbhaya Act

The Central Zone police conducted an awareness programme on Wednesday for students at School of Planning and Architecture-Vijayawada, on various Acts and laws to prevent crime against women.

Students were taught on Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Nirbhaya Act), AP Disha Bill – 2019, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

The officers explained on dos and dont’s for the students, protection of electronic gadgets from malware and hacking and on how to avoid strangers. Cyber crime experts appealed to them to be cautious in using various social media sites and applications, said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Nagaraja Reddy.

Faculty of School of Planning and Architecture, staff and students participated.