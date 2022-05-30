Students enlightened about job opportunities other than engineering medicine

The Hindu's Future India Club and VIT-AP hold seminar on career opportunities

VIT-AP assistant director, Centre for Teaching and Learning Samuel Johnson addressing the inaugural session of seminar on career opportunities, in Vijayawada on Monday; | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Several junior college students who were at the crossroads of choosing an undergraduate course emerged out of the seminar conducted by The Hindu's Future India Club and VIT-AP in association with P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science with a clarity of thought.

During the seminar on 'Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences' held on the premises of P.B. Siddhartha college, experts and faculty of VIT-AP explained to the students about the varied job opportunities and prospectus career paths after pursuing law, management students and sciences.

In the inaugural session, P.B. Siddhartha College director V. Babu Rao said that information technology was set to rule the world in the future, but conventional courses also provided a lot of opportunities. He said the lack of the best teaching faculty for conventional subjects had been a setback.

College Dean (Academics and Administration) C. Rajesh said it is the right time for the students to make good decisions about their careers and life. Every decision had to be made with knowledge and information, such awareness sessions on various career paths would help students make the right decision, he said.

Junior College principal Sambasiva Rao asked students to develop the habit of reading newspapers to gain knowledge.

Later, Prof. Samuel Johnson, assistant director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning, VIT-AP, took students through a virtual tour of numerous courses available in streams other than engineering and medicine, through a detailed presentation.

He said one could pursue courses related to law, commerce, public services, physics, chemistry, management and several others which have better opportunities than that in most chosen courses of engineering and medicine.

Faculty from VIT-AP including Susmita Shyamsundar, Lakshmi Sowjanya Palli and Sneha Goud also interacted with the students.

VIT-AP Deputy Director (Admissions) John Pradeep and others were present.