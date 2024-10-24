Students elated at witnessing different types of drones at Amravati summit

Several students of various schools, colleges and universities witnessed drones exhibited at the Amaravati Drone Summit – 2024, on the second day on Wednesday.

The students who observed the drones in the stalls enquired with the manufacturers and the technology experts on the type of drones and their operations.

“This is the first time I have seen different types of drones. I was excited to know that drones are being used for various applications, including disaster management, search operations by Police and Forest Department officials,” said a student Suman, of Vignan University.

“About 50 stalls have been arranged in the summit. Manufacturers, traders, researchers and students from various companies and universities displayed drones in the expo,” said Principal Secretary (Investments and Infrastructure) S. Suresh Kumar.

“We have sent more than 2,000 invitations to various universities and IITs across the nation. Students from 370 JNTU affiliated colleges were also invited for Drone Summit,” said AP Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director K. Dinesh Kumar, adding that the response for the event was overwhelming.

“Drones will have high demand in future. I want to become a drone manufacturer in future. I have seen drones used for different applications such as medical purpose, spraying pesticides by farmers, shooting marriage functions, taking up land survey and search operations,” said Mounisha, a tenth class student.

“I have seen drones flying above our colonies during the recent Budameru floods in Ajitsingh Nagar in Vijayawada. Now, I have seen them directly. The manufacturers said that similar drones were used to estimate the flood situation, inundated houses and crop losses,” said another student B. Sai Naresh.

We want to become drone manufacturers and help the country in future. Thanks to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the officers of AP Drone Corporation for organising the Drone Summit and the Show, said a group of Intermediate students who visited the summit.

Farmers from different places thronged Amaravati Drone Summit to know about different types of drones being used for agriculture purposes. Some of them also took quotations from the exhibitors.