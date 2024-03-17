Students display their artwork at The Hindu Young World painting contest

March 17, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Students from various schools splashed colours on the canvas to create impressive artwork at JSW Paints Futurescapes — The Hindu Young World painting contest organised at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus in Tirupati on March 17 (Sunday).

1,900 students from 21 schools across the Rayalaseema region comprising the combined districts of Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur, participated in the preliminary round; the regional round held in Tirupati was attended by 95 students from 11 schools.

The sub-junior category comprised classes 3-5, the junior category included classes 6-8 and the senior category was meant for classes 11 and 12, wherein ten students won prizes from each category.

Among the sub-juniors, S. Thishitha, P. Srikrishna Dhitya and K. Karthik won the first, second and third prizes respectively. In the junior category, Y. Preksha, A. Rahul and V. Pragnya Sai won the top three prizes. Similarly, among the seniors, V. Poornima Chandrakala, K. V. Ranga Priya and M. Satya Ananya won. Seven consolation prizes were also given in each of the categories, taking the total number of prize winners to 30.

Tirupati Art Society joint secretary P. Mohana Priya served as the judge for the contest, while the society’s president N. Hemakshi Achari attended as the chief guest and gave the prizes.