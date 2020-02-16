Students design suspension bamboo bridge for rural folk

A group of nine students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Nuzvid) have designed a suspension bridge made of bamboo and rope, as a low-cost solution to cross the channels and streams in rural areas.

The third-year students belonging to the civil engineering stream have built a model bridge that would soon be erected in a nearby village in Krishna district.

Project lead Athikela Vijay told The Hindu, “The 27-metre-long bridge has been designed and put to use on the campus on Saturday. The cost per metre is about ₹400 and it yielded the expected results by withstanding a weight of 520 kg. A maximum of five persons can walk on the bridge at a time.”

The rope is prepared with coconut coir and bamboo sticks are used for steps while a parallel rope that runs along the bridge helps the walker to hold it for support.

“The villages which wait for the high-cost concrete bridges to be built across irrigation canals and streams and tribal areas could try it. We have designed it as a solution for such habitations,” said Mr. Vijay.

M. Sudheer, G. Srinu, Surya, Ch. Manikanta, A. Naveen, P. Raja, K.V.S. Babavali and P. Anudeep are the other students who worked on the project.

The model will be kept on display till Sunday evening and later thrown open for use by the students for some days.

IIIT-Nuzvid director D. Suryachandra Rao and other teaching staff commended the efforts of the students.

The model bridge was a major attraction during a two-day project exhibition held on the campus.