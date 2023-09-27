Students’ delegation from Andhra Pradesh interacts with IMF officials in United States

September 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A day before returning home, a delegation of government school students from Andhra Pradesh visited the office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C., United States on September 27 (Wednesday) and interacted with members of the leadership team there.

The IMF officials’ team that greeted the students included its Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and Executive Director for India K. Subramanian (former chief economic adviser).

Mr. Subramanian asked the students to believe in themselves, work hard and eventually give back to the country, while Ms. Gopinath asked them to follow their dreams and be passionate in whatever they decided to pursue.

Applauding Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to invest in human capital, he said the move to send the student delegation to the United States was noteworthy. “Investing in the future is the best possible investment. The Andhra Pradesh government’s model that prioritises education is something that other States must emulate,” he said.

The visit, organised by the State Education Department, is providing the right kind of exposure to the students into the working of international financial institutions and learn from accomplished individuals who have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields.

The students received guidance and tips from Mr. Subramanian on how to be successful in life. He shared with them his personal success story, rising through the ranks to become a prominent figure at IMF.

The interaction with Ms. Gopinath was a truly transformative experience for the students. Ms. Gopinath, hailing from a humble background, shared her remarkable journey of hard work and passion that led her to become the first-ever Deputy Managing Director at IMF. Her words resonated deeply with the students, instilling in them the belief that with determination and perseverance, they too can achieve great heights.

The US visit has not only broadened the horizons of the students but has also ignited a spark in them to encourage their peers to dream big.

The Chief Minister’s Office in Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, extended its gratitude to Mr. Subramanian and Ms. Gopinath for their contribution in shaping the aspirations of young leaders.

