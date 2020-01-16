Students celebrate Sankranti at Prasanthi Nilayam

Sankranti was celebrated by the students of Sri Sathya Sai Educational Institutions at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, on Wednesday evening. Presentation of awards to the winners in sports and cultural events marked the occasion.

Asha Basnet, Iti Kapoor, and Muskan Shrivastava of Sathya House in Anantapur college campus lifted the overall championship trophy for their excellence in fine arts, cultural and sporting activity competitions for the current academic year.

K. Chakravarthi, Chancellor of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, and a retired IAS officer, gave away the prizes. This was followed by the divine benediction of Sri Sathya Sai Baba through his recorded words: “The one who can win over the mind can win over anything in the universe. There is no greater power than the mind. Mind is the primal cause responsible for either bondage or liberation. Man is unable to control his mind today. If you control your mind, you will be able to control anything.”

At the gathering of students from various Sri Sathya Sai educational institutions, S. Sai Manohar, assistant professor in management and commerce, Muddenahalli campus, congratulated the winners of post-graduate section Hema Chander Ch and G.N. Vikas.

Overall championship

Sandeep Pradhan and Surya Lamichaney from the Muddenahalli campus got the overall championship, according to a release from Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

M. Rahul and T.P. Abhishek Raju of Prasanthi Nilayam campus (Prema House) received the overall championship for their college. Anmol Ranjan and Prashant Ch were the recipients in the Higher Secondary School category for the excellence of their house.