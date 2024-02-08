GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students’ body accuses A.P. Chief Minister of reneging on ‘Mega DSC’ promise

Education Minister had announced in the Assembly that there were 23,000 vacant teacher posts, but the notification was issued for only 6,000 posts, says AISF

February 08, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Police personnel removing the protesters during the ‘Chalo Assembly’ programme called by the AISF in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Police personnel removing the protesters during the ‘Chalo Assembly’ programme called by the AISF in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The police foiled the ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest planned by the leaders of All India Student Federation’s (AISF) State unit on February 8 (Thursday) and shifted the protesters to Governorpet police station.

Protesting against the release of a DSC notification with only 6,100 posts in comparison to the promised ‘Mega DSC’ to recruit 23,000 teacher posts in the State by the government, the AISF State leaders started in a rally at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

Addressing the media later, AISF State president Johnson Babu and general secretary Siva Reddy accused the Chief Minister of cheating. They said that the Chief Minister had reneged on his promise to release a ‘mega DSC’ with 50,000 teacher posts. The ‘deceptive tactics’ of the government had let down 7 lakh unemployed youth in the State, he said.

They said the Education Minister had announced on the floor of the Assembly that there were 23,000 vacant teacher posts in the State. But the notification was announced to fill only 6,000 posts, betraying the youth of the State, they alleged.

The student leaders demanded the withdrawal of G.O. 117 and warned that if the government failed to heed their plea of increasing the number of posts, the youth would teach a fitting lesson by dislodging the YSR Congress Party from power in the State in the forthcoming elections.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

