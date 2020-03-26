Students’ bid to return to TS falls flat

Students hailing from Telangana and undergoing coaching for bank examinations at an institution at Nandyal in the district have appealed to the authorities to allow them return to their State.

Over 100 students staged a protest near the check-post at Panchalingala on Thursday, and urged the Telangana to allow them to return to the State.

However, the police refused to let them into Telangana and dispersed the students.

Pouring out his woes, 24-year-old Vineeth Reddy from Warangal said that they should be allowed to return to their hometowns as the hostels in Nandyal were being closed down. “The students here are from various parts of Telangana,” Mr. Reddy added.

“We reached the check-post but the police have not allowed us. They has asked us to return to Nandyal,” he said.

The students later spoke to their professors and convinced their hostel management to keep it open. “The hostel authorities have said that they will prepare food too,” he added.

On the other hand, people returning from Telangana to A.P. were spotted walking back to their hometowns.

“My native is Nandyal and I work in Hyderabad. We have been walking from Jadcherla,” said a person who was walking back to Nandyal.