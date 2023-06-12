HamberMenu
Students attend schools in the scorching sun on day one in A.P.

Parents urge the government to extend summer holidays for a few more days as heatwaves are continuing in the State

June 12, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
 Children attended school in the hot sun on the first day of the academic year on June 12. Parents were seen dropping the kids in auto rickshaws and by covering them with towels at 7:30 a.m. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Some schools announced the reopening of the institutions on June 15, as the heatwaves were continuing in the State.

Parents were seen urging the school management to talk to the education department officials to extend the holidays for a few more days as mercury was soaring and heatwaves were continuing. In some schools, the reported strength was very low.

However, many students were seen in a happy mood with ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ kits, wearing new uniforms, shoes, bags and books. The classrooms and the school buildings were decked up for the reopening.

“It’s too hot outside and the heat started at 6 a.m. Government should declare summer vacations for a few more days to prevent them from sunstroke and falling sick,” said P. Sudershan, father of a ninth-class student.

“Though the Education Department officials declared half-day schools up to June 17, its very difficult to attend schools in the hot sun. We are very much worried about the health of or children,” said K. Sudha, mother of a tenth class girl.

“At 7:15 a.m. when we started to school on the first day today, the temperature was too high. My father asked me to cover myself with an umbrella as the sunlight was scorching,” said an eighth-class student, G. Krishna Kishore.

Students were seen having mid-day meals in the schools. Teachers distributed books to the students in many schools on the first day on June 12.

