Students at SRM University-AP celebrate cultural inclusiveness

November 17, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“I am happy that I decided to pursue my course in this university that gives me the warmth of a home away from home,” said Sara, a Syrian student pursuing MBA programme at SRM University-AP. Muskan from Nepal and Tanira from Sri Lanka feel the same way on the campus.

The international students on the campus shared their experiences as part of the International Students’ Day celebrations organised by the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies at SRM University that throbs with multiculturalism and diversity.

Addressing the students, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora said there was no differentiation between domestic and international students on the campus. He also released the annual magazine and a handbook on international students.

Associate Director of International Relations and Higher Studies P. Naga Swetha underscored the importance of celebrating diversity and promoting creativity through cultural events.

The international students presented a cultural programme comprising music and folk dances of their respective native lands. A street play on the theme “One World, Many Cultures, One Home” was one of the highlights.