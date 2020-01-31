Students arrested for supplying ganja in engineering college in Mylavaram, A.P.

A final year engineering student and three peddlers were arrested for supplying ganja (Cannabis) to some students in Mylavaram town in Krishna district. Police on Friday seized three kg of the contraband from them. Three other students who were allegedly addicted to ganja were taken into custody.

According to Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP), M. Ravindranath Babu, police raided a student’s room and seized the contraband. Based on his confession, police took another person of Visakhapatnam district into custody, for allegedly supplying ganja to the students of a private engineering college, located in Mylavaram.

From Agency areas

“The origin of the ganja racket has been detected at Lambasingi and Chintapalli areas. A gang was smuggling ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency area to Tuni in East Godavari district, which in turn is supplying it to the students,” said the SP.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu, who is investigating the case, said the main accused who was addicted to ganja, and developed contacts with the peddlers and later became a supplier in the college.

Student-peddlers on a ‘high’

“Police have specific information on ganja smuggling gangs targetting students. We are trying to find out how many consumers are there in the college and outside,” the DSP said.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said counselling would be given to the students after summoning their parents. “We will send them to de-addiction centres, if necessary,” the SP said.