Students advised to participate in RBI quiz

While releasing a poster on the commemoration of the 90th foundation year of the Reserve Bank of India, Guntur District Collector Nagalakshmi S. requested all the students in the district to participate in the national-level online competition.

She said that students of eight universities and 198 colleges in the district could enrol for the quiz at the website developed by the RBI, https://www.rbi90quiz.in/.

RBI, India’s central bank, was established on April 1, 1935. This year marks the 90th year of the bank’s operations. A series of events are being held to commemorate this milestone.

A nationwide RBI90Quiz is being conducted for undergraduate students. The quiz offers very attractive prizes, is general in nature and is open for participation by students pursuing bachelor’s degree courses across all streams, according to the website.

On this occasion, R. Mahipal Reddy, Lead District Manager and Chief Manager of Union Bank informed that the students could enrol till September 17 to participate in this competition. He added that the quiz would be conducted in the last week of September.

Phani Kondal Rao, RM of SBI Guntur informed that the students would also get prize money. He added that ₹10 lakh for first prize, ₹8 lakh for second and ₹6 lakh for third prize would be distributed at the national level. He said that, at the zonal level, the first prize winner will get ₹5 lakh, while ₹4 lakh and ₹3 lakh will be given in the second and third prizes respectively. At the State level, the prizes would be ₹2 lakh for the first prize, ₹ 1.5 lakh for the second and ₹1 lakh for the third prize, he explained.