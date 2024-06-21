Students actively participate in International Yoga Day celebrations

Students actively participated in International Yoga Day celebrations in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Friday. Children of rural areas performed yogasanas perfectly as they have been given training for many months by teachers and yoga gurus in their respective areas. Denkada Mandal Educational Officer V. Sriramulu, headmistress K . Sowbhagyalakshmi and yoga guru Locharla Prabhakar gave away prizes to the students who have done Yogaasanams perfectly in Raghumanda school of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district.

The students, who are learning Vedam in Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham located in Ramanarayanam, stunned everyone by performing yogasanams. Ramanarayanam trustee Narayanam Srinivas and yoga guru Ravikumar Varma congratulated them for dedicated learning of both yoga and vedam in the school.

Girl students proved that they were second to none in yoga with their performance in Kakinda Sri Aditya Degree College located in Srikakulam. Yoga trainer Kolli Venkata Rao and Principal N.V. Venugopal hailed the girls’ active participation in the yoga day celebrations. In another programme held in Srikakulam, Indian Red Cross Society chairman P.Jaganmohana Rao said that IRCS was making every volunteer to learn yoga which would ensure both physical and mental fitness.

