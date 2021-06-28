Student unions seek release of new job calendar with 83,000 posts

They stage protest near the residence of Tourism Minister

Representatives of student unions were arrested when they staged a protest near the residence of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at Seethammadhara here on Monday.

The protest was organised under the aegis of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) demanding cancellation of the job calendar released by the State government recently and issue of a new one with 83,000 posts, as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past.

SFI city secretary L.J. Naidu said that the SFI secretary of Andhra University N. Raju was arrested at his residence. DYFI city secretary U.S.N. Raju and Andhra University unit president Raviteja and 20 others, who were protesting peacefully, were also arrested by the police. Condemning the arrests, he demanded that the State government release a new job calendar with more posts.